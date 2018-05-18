Mamata Banerjee hits out at Karnataka Governor for not inviting Congress-JD(S) alliance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala for not inviting the JD(S) and Congress alliance to form the government there despite their majority.

“I congratulated all the winners in Karnataka. But why don’t you respect the majority? These two parties [JD(S) and Congress] already gave in writing to the governor that they want to form the government. If I remember correctly then their number is 116 and BJP’s number is 104. I do not know why the honourable governor has not called JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy and the Congress when they had already produced their list. It is a constitutional crisis and tomorrow you will have to reply for that. (The post of) Governor is a respectable post and the Governor is our constitutional authority. But a Governor is not our political guide and the Governor cannot decide because of their personal choice to allow somebody to form the government and not to allow somebody to form the government. Today it may suit some political party but tomorrow it may not be,” she said.

“There is some discrimination. In Goa, Congress was the single largest party and yet they were not called (to form the government). The same thing happened in Manipur. But in Karnataka it happened (the single largest party was called by the governor). We always respect the democratic institution. But if you violate the constitution and if you violate the democratic system then you must remember that it will affect all.”

Making an appeal to the President to guide the country, the chief minister said, “Democracy must be protected and I endorse the views of Mayawati ji. Today I had a talk with Chandrababu Naidu ji. I endorse the views of Stalin, Akhilesh ji, the Congress and Hardik Patel. As a protector of this constitution, I appeal to the President of India to guide us, the country and constitution.”

She also criticised “horse-trading politics”.

“This horse-trading politics will bring doom to the democratic set up of the country. Our civilisation and constitution will be in terrible danger if such politics is allowed. Horse-trading is bad for everyone. We condemn such politics,” she said.

