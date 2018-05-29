Mamata Banerjee highlights the importance of peace and tourism in Darjeeling hills

“We want peace here. Peace helps in achieving targets and when there is no peace it affects even that work which is about to achieve success,” she said, as reported by PTI.(File) “We want peace here. Peace helps in achieving targets and when there is no peace it affects even that work which is about to achieve success,” she said, as reported by PTI.(File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and developing tourism in Darjeeling Hills and said that a meeting with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) will be held on Wednesday on the issue, while addressing an administrative meeting at Dr Graham’s Home Ground Tuesday afternoon.

“We want peace here. Peace helps in achieving targets and when there is no peace it affects even that work which is about to achieve success,” she said, as reported by PTI.

Last year, a nine-member ‘board of administrators’ were announced to run the GTA and GJM leader Binay Tamang was appointed by the Mamata Banerjee government in an attempt to terminate the deadlock in Darjeeling hills arising out the 104 day-long strike.

A demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland arose last year, following which, all 45 elected members of the then GTA, including its chief executive Bimal Gurung, had resigned from the administrative body in June.

“I want more and more tourists to come here. For that we should be looking into the scopes of development of tourism sector here. Darjeeling is very popular among the people of the country,” she said.

A detailed discussion on improving tourism and unemployment would take place in Wednesday’s meeting with the GAT.

Applauding the performance of the current GTA under Binay Tamang, she said, “I want the GTA to perform well. I want it to carry out its audit because it is important to maintain a financial position. This is the money of the common people.”

(With PTI inputs)

