Mamata Banerjee has become a comical figure, losing her political credibitlity: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has become a comic figure after her recent comment where she remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should go and a new national government should be formed at the Centre.

“She has become a comical figure these days. It is ridiculous on her part to attack without any basis on any issue. It is her MPs that are indulged in large scale corruption like in Sharda Chit scam and Rose Valley scam,” BJP leader S. Prakash told ANI. Prakash said that Mamata has chosen to attack on same demonetisation issue with new tamasha and new drama each passing day.

“She is losing her credibility and relevance in Indian politics,” he added. The BJP leader further said that the demonetisation impact was not as serious as opposition parties have predicted as now things are returning back to normalcy. Earlier, the TMC supremo had said, “In current situation a national government should be formed with another BJP person at helm. He (Modi) has to go.”

Mamata added that to save the country, let a national government be formed as the current situation is unacceptable. Mamata also appealed to President Pranab Mukherjee to “save” the nation by “setting up” another government as the ruling dispensation is incapable of running the Centre.

“Hallabazi is going on by this government. I appeal to the President to save us as no government can bulldoze on people like this. I want a new government to be set up to save the country from this situation for two and half years,” she said. “I will still say this. I am not afraid of the Prime Minister even if he cuts my neck,” she added.

Mamata will protest against the demonetisation move outside the office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Kolkata on January 9th and then in the national capital on January 10th and 11th. She said that she would launch a 72- hour protest in 10 states, including Delhi, across the country.