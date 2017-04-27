Mamata Banerjee had to prove she is a Hindu at Puri temple: BJP secretary Rahul Sinha 

People have forgotten that she is a Hindu, said Sinha People have forgotten that she is a Hindu, said Sinha

BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha courted controversy Wednesday when he accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslims to such an extent that she now has to “prove she is Hindu”. “When she (Mamata) went to the temple in Puri, the purohit (priest) stopped her and said, we only allow Hindus inside this temple, Muslims are not allowed. She had to identify herself as a Hindu. I am Rahul Sinha and I am a Hindu. I don’t need to identify myself. Why does she need to? Because everyone sees her wearing hijab and reading namaz. People have forgotten that she is a Hindu,” Sinha said at a BJP event attended by party chief Amit Shah here.

“I want to tell my Muslim brothers that according to Hadis, only a Muslim can keep roza, wear hijab and namaz… this makes Mamata Banerjee Islam’s biggest enemy,” said Sinha. “When she goes through a Muslim area, she quickly wears a hijab, and takes it off once she has crossed the area. There is only one thing left for her to do and that is to go for a Haj Yatra. That is her rightful place.”

With the Trinamool Congress government accusing the BJP of attempting to polarise the state, Sinha said only Hindu festivals were not allowed to be celebrated here. Earlier this month, clashes were reported between communities in the wake of Sangh-supported Ram Navami processions. Police later denied permission to hold celebrations on Hanuman Jayanthi in the state. “In West Bengal you can’t take out marches on Ram Navami. Hanuman and Ganpati can’t be worshipped here. Are we (in) Bangladesh or Pakistan? Just to keep one mullah and the Jamaat-e-Islami (a socio-cultural organisation) happy, she doesn’t allow these festivals,” he said.

“Hindu children don’t get cycles (the government’s Sabooj Saathi scheme provides bicycles to students of Classes IX to XII) but Muslim children do. She has polarised the state. She is trying to divide Bengal once more. Muslims in UP have voted for BJP … Since the victory, has even one Muslim been stopped from reading namaz or asked to leave the country? The Muslim brothers also voted for the BJP,” said Sinha.

“When there is an India-Pakistan cricket match, there is no place in this country for those who wave Pakistan’s flag. India is not a place for Pakistani dalals — we will… kick them out of the country. If you like Pakistan so much, go to Nawaz Sharif’s country.”

