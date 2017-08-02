‘Government’s social obligation to provide financial help’

Mamata Banerjee at Chopra in North Dinajpur Tuesday. PTI Mamata Banerjee at Chopra in North Dinajpur Tuesday. PTI

Slamming the Centre for withdrawing subsidy on domestic LPG, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said it is the government’s social obligation to provide financial assistance to people. Addressing a public rally at Chopra in North Dinajpur, Mamata said: “With the government’s decision, poor people will be affected badly. Providing subsidy to the people is a social obligation. It is also a humanitarian obligation of a government.”

The chief minister had on Monday accused BJP of deviating from public commitments.

“I am really concerned about the commoner. Earlier, subsidy was withdrawn on LPG, and now again. BJP does not care about the people. They only care about money. How can the BJP not carry out their social obligation? Where is their commitment to society at large? The BJP makes public commitments and then deviates from all,” she had tweeted.

The Centre had Monday ordered state-run oil companies to raise subsidised cooking gas prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month, to eliminate all subsidies by March next year. The government had previously asked oil marketing companies to raise prices of subsidised domestic LPG by Rs 2 on 14.2-kg cylinder per month (excluding VAT).

