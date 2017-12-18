Mamata Banerjee extends wishes on Minorities Rights Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul.

Extending her wishes to people on Minorities Rights Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said all should pledge to uphold the rights of minority communities. “Today is Minority Rights Day. We must pledge to uphold the rights of all minority communities. After all, India stands for unity in diversity,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle on Monday morning.

Minorities Rights Day is observed across the country on this day every year since 2013 to create awareness on rights of the minorities.

The day is celebrated to promote the rights of the minorities besides bringing a better understanding among the the religious communities of the country.

The United Nations had on December 18, 1992 promulgated the “Declaration on the Rights of Persons belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities” to strengthen the cause of the minorities.

