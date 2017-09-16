Mamata Banerjee warns RSS, VHP against disturbing peace during Durga Puja, tells them ‘not to play with fire’

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo) Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday warned the RSS and its affiliate organisations such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad against disturbing peace during Durga Puja, asking them not to “play with fire”. Her comments came a day after the VHP decided to go ahead with its plan of a “shastra pujan (weapon worship)” at private and religious institutions during Bijoya Dashami across the state, despite CM Banerjee’s instruction to police to thwart any such event.

Earlier this month, CM Banerjee had directed the police to prevent any attempt for conducting such a ceremony on Bijoya Dashami.

Last month, the West Bengal government had triggered a controversy after Banerjee told that the immersion of Durga idols would not be allowed after 6 PM on September 30 and on October 1 on account of Muharram. The BJP had reacted strongly to this move, accusing the chief minister of indulging in appeasement politics.

On Friday, the state government clarified its position and told the Calcutta High Court that immersion will be allowed till 10 pm on September 30. The immersion, however, will not be allowed on October 1 in view of Muharram but it will again be permitted on October 2.

