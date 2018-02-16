Mamata Banerjee demands time-bound probe into PNB fraud

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express Photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

DEMANDING A thorough probe into the fraud of over Rs 11,000 crore in a Mumbai branch of Punjab National Bank, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated that “common people’s savings are not safe in banks”. She also said that she has written a second letter to the Centre, asking it to withdraw the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, which proposes to oversee financial institutions, such as banks, in case of insolvency.

“Look what happened at Punjab National Bank. A scam of more than Rs 11,000 crore. People’s savings are not safe. There must be a thorough, time bound enquiry,” Mamata tweeted. “Today, people are scared. What has happened at the Mumbai branch of Punjab National Bank? There has been a scam of more than Rs 11,000 crore. Who has taken away the people’s money? Who has eaten it up? Offenders will run away after stealing the money but what will happen to the people? We feel that there should be a thorough probe into this scam and it has to be ensured that people’s money is safe and secured,” she added.

On Wednesday, PNB had detected fraudulent and unauthorised transactions around Rs 11,515 crore in one of its branches for the benefit of a few select account holders. Addressing a public meeting in Jhargram’s Belpahari area later in the day, Mamata said she that on Thursday, she has again written to the Centre regarding the “anti-people” FRDI Bill.

“I had earlier written to the Centre to withdraw the Bill because once this is passed, people’s hard-earned money, which is deposited in banks, will not be secure anymore… The Centre is only making tall promises and taking away money from poor people,” she said.

