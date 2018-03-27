Mamata Banerjee in Delhi today: Dinner with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, meeting with Sonia Gandhi on cards

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi on Monday night and is scheduled to attend a dinner on Tuesday, hosted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi on Monday night and is scheduled to attend a dinner on Tuesday, hosted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi on Monday night and is scheduled to attend a dinner on Tuesday, hosted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, where discussions regarding forging an anti-BJP front is to take shape ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The TMC supremo is also likely to call on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and it remains to be seen if the visit serves as an ice-breaker between the two parties, especially after Banerjee skipped the dinner that was hosted by the UPA chief earlier this month. Mamata is also scheduled to visit Parliament on Tuesday and hold meetings with her party MPs.

Pawar has called a meeting of all Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, to discuss the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This is expected to be the second biggest gathering after Sonia Gandhi’s dinner earlier this month, which was attended by 19 parties, including the CPI(M), NCP and Samajwadi Party. For that dinner, Banerjee had sent Sudip Bandopadhyay, citing personal work.

Regarding her meeting with Gandhi, which was a last minute addition to her itinerary, TMC sources said it would be a personal visit. However, when asked, Mamata said, “She (Sonia) is hospitalised. Let her recover. I do not want to disturb her.” Interestingly, a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi is unlikely. Of late, the relation between the two leaders has been cold and Banerjee has stood clear of meeting the Gandhi scion.

Over the last four months, the TMC chief has met many opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DMK working president MK Stalin. The Tuesday dinner assumes significance on the backdrop of Mamata and Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao’s meeting in Kolkata regarding the “anti-BJP and anti-Congress” front. Following the meeting last week, the two leaders called for a federal front of like-minded political parties who would work towards the “people’s agenda”.

