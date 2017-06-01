Mamata Banerjee criticises Modi govt for decline in GDP growth

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (Source: File) West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (Source: File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lambasted the Narendra-Modi government for the decline in GDP growth and said it was due to the effects of demonetisation. In a facebook post, Banerjee said that her apprehension about demonetisation has proven to be correct and asked the Centre to give clarification.

“The Q4 GDP figure this fiscal has come down to 6.1%. The corresponding GDP figure in the previous fiscal was 7.9%. So, the decline is nearly 2 per cent point. Rampant job loss has been reported across the country with the agriculture and unorganised sector in worst shape,” Banerjee wrote in her facebook page.

Asking the Centre to give clarification for this crisis, the Chief Minister wrote, “Right at the time demonetisation was announced by the Central Government, I had voiced my concern that the country would have to face severe loss of jobs and drastic decline in productivity due to demonetisation. My apprehension is now proven to be true. What have the people, who pushed the country to this crisis, to say?”

The growth rate slumped to 6.1% during January-March 2017 from 7.1% in the previous quarter when the government scrapped Rs 15.44 lakh crore worth of high value notes.

