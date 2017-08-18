Mamata Banerjee congratulates Sharad Yadav for organising oppn unity programme in Delhi

“@SharadYadavMP Ji congratulations for the event you organised in Delhi. We were glad to be a part of it. Unitedly we will fight for the cause,” Banerjee said in a tweet. (File photo) “@SharadYadavMP Ji congratulations for the event you organised in Delhi. We were glad to be a part of it. Unitedly we will fight for the cause,” Banerjee said in a tweet. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav for organising a meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi on Thursday.

“@SharadYadavMP Ji congratulations for the event you organised in Delhi. We were glad to be a part of it. Unitedly we will fight for the cause,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

Yadav had on Thursday rallied about a dozen parties at the convention in New Delhi and asserted that if people stand together, then even “Hitler cannot win”.

The convention, titled ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ (save the common culture), was attended by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders from parties like the CPI-M, the CPI, the SP, the BSP, the NCP, the RJD, the NC, the JD-S and the RLD.

At the programme, Yadav had attacked the ruling BJP by raking up several issues including alleged atrocities against dalits and minorities, love jihad, suicides by farmers, deaths of children in a Gorakhpur hospital and the killing of soldiers at the border.

The rebel JD(U) leader, who has been removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, has been insisting that he is the founder of the party and hence the real leader.

As the other opposition leaders called for a united fight at yesterday’s programme, Yadav urged the youth and farmers in particular to make right use of their “power of vote” for a bright future.

