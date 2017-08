West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for its victory in Bawana Assembly by-poll. “Congratulations Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for winning the Bawana by-poll”, Banrejee said in a tweet commenting on the AAP’s win.

AAP candidate, Ram Chander won the by-poll defeating his nearest BJP rival Ved Prakash. Congress’s Surender Kumar finished third.

