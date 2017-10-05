Only in Express
Mamata Banerjee congratulates Akhilesh Yadav on being re-elected as Samajwadi Party chief

Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously re-elected as the Samajwadi Party's national president for a five-year term, further consolidating his grip over the party after sidelining his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated Akhilesh Yadav on being re-elected as Samajwadi Party’s national president.

“Congratulations and good wishes @yadavakhilesh on becoming national President of @samajwadiparty for next 5 years,” Banerjee tweeted.

