Mamata Banerjee congratulates Akhilesh Yadav on being re-elected as Samajwadi Party chief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated Akhilesh Yadav on being re-elected as Samajwadi Party’s national president.
“Congratulations and good wishes @yadavakhilesh on becoming national President of @samajwadiparty for next 5 years,” Banerjee tweeted.
Congratulations and good wishes @yadavakhilesh on becoming national President of @samajwadiparty for next 5 years
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 5, 2017
Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously re-elected as the Samajwadi Party’s national president for a five-year term, further consolidating his grip over the party after sidelining his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App