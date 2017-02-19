Mamata Banerjee condoles death of former CJI Altamas Kabir

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Altamas Kabir. In her message she lamented the passing away of a legal luminary of the country. She took to Twitter saying, “Condolences on the passing of fmr CJ Altamas Kabir ji. My thoughts with his family/colleagues. India & Bengal have lost a legal luminary.”

Kabir, who was suffering from kidney ailment and related complications, died at 2.52 PM, a senior hospital official told reporters. The former CJI is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Kabir was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on September 29, 2012 and retired on July 19, 2013.

The 39th Chief Justice of India, Kabir was born in Kolkata, where he completed his LLB and MA from the University of Calcutta. Kabir courted controversy during the end of his tenure when he was accused of blocking Justice Bhaskar Bhattacharya, former Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, from being elevated to the Supreme Court. He was also accused of favouring the Sahara Group in its case against the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) on refunding Rs 24,000 crore to investors.

