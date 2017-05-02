Mamata Banerjee claims achievement in tackling menace of Naxalism in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday highlighted her government’s achievement and efficiency in tackling the menace of left-wing extremism, claiming that as many as 328 left extremists have surrendered while 205 of them have been enrolled as special home guards as part of the state government’s rehabilitation programme.

“Our Government issued notification for the surrender and rehabilitation of Naxalites with incentives, providing gainful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to surrendered Naxalites, so that they become a part of mainstream,” Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

The Chief Minister pointed out that a total of 328 left wing extremists have surrendered before the government, including 111 Maoists till date.

“205 surrenderees have already been enrolled as special home guards. Now 11 more surrenderees are being enrolled as special home guards and another 9 cases are in process. Thus, total of 225 surrenderees will be enrolled for employment till date,” she added.

The 62-year-old TMC supremo said the surrendered Maoists received financial incentives as well as assistance for housing, medical and child education in addition to employment. These welfare-related programmers were given as per norms set up by the government.

Her comments came at a time when insurgency-hit state of Chhattisgarh is reeling under the renewed threat of Naxalism. In one of the worst attack in seven years, 25 CRPF jawans were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Sukma district.

