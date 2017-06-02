Mamata Banerjee: Centre planning to exempt buffaloes from cattle slaughter notification

Mamata Banerjee also maintained that the government has no right to dictate anyone’s food habits and dress code. Mamata Banerjee also maintained that the government has no right to dictate anyone’s food habits and dress code.

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Centre was planning to “exempt buffaloes” from its notification on cattle slaughter because “people close to BJP were associated in the trade of its meat”.

Addressing a public meeting at Tarkeshwar in Hooghly district, Mamata said: “They now want to allow the slaughter of buffaloes because people close to BJP are involved in the trade of its meat. You can’t slaughter fish, poultry animals, goat and cow but you can slaughter buffaloes. Those who are associated in the buffalo meat trade are close to BJP.”

Maintaining that the government has no right to dictate anyone’s food habit and dress code, the CM said: “They are dictating what others will eat or wear. BJP only got 29 per cent vote but it is trying to control 100 per cent people of the country. Who are they to decide what one will eat? Who are they to decide what one will wear? It is a matter of personal choice.”

Earlier this week, Mamata had denounced the Centre’s notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, saying it was a “deliberate attempt to encroach upon the states’ rights and destroy the federal structure”. She had also claimed that her government will not “accept this order and challenge it legally”.

Taking a dig at BJP, Mamata said: “The BJP is trying to borrow Lord Ram to import a culture, which is alien to the people of Bengal. Who are you to tell me which God should I worship? They do not observe the real culture of Bengal. Their culture is imported and they only observe that. They brandish swords on the roads during festivals and try to foment communal tensions. They have no place in Bengal… who only use religion to suit their own purpose.”

Accusing the Centre of “stopping the flow of funds” for various projects in the state, including ICDS, Mamata said her government was running the scheme from its own fund, reported PTI. “You will not find a humane government like ours anywhere in the world… We are working with lots of difficulties. If you do not think so, you can remove me. It will take me only a second to quit. I do not need anything,” she added.

Later, during an administrative meeting, Mamata asked the police to beat up those who try to engineer riots. “Spare no one. Beat up both parties and beat them well. If any of their leaders come from outside, I will take care of it,” she said.

The CM, meanwhile, announced that a medical college and university will be set up in Hooghly. A police commissionerate will also be set up in Chandannagar — a former French colony.

