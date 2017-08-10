Mamata Banerjee calls on President Ram Nath Kovind, says it was wonderful meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday evening and said it was “wonderful” meeting. “Today I called on the Hon’ble President of India to pay my courtesies. It was a wonderful meeting,” she wrote on Facebook. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said she also invited Kovind to visit Kolkata. “I have extended a hearty invitation to the Hon’ble President to visit Kolkata,” she said.
Banerjee is in the national capital to attend a meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.
