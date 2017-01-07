Mamata Banerjee calls for ‘national government’ minus PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that only President Pranab Mukherjee could “save the country” from the crisis precipitated by demonetisation and the steady “breaking of old structures”. She also demanded that a “national government” be formed.

“It is only the President who can save the country at this hour of crisis. There is no government in the country now. It is not possible for Narendra Modi to run the country. He is using several central agencies for his political purpose. Every day he is breaking old structures. He has abolished the Planning Commission. He is ignoring common people, poor people, government employees,” she said after holding a review meeting to assess performance of her ministers and government.

A national government is a coalition government, especially one subordinating party differences to the national interest in a time of crisis. The CM’s demand was precipitated by a letter received by the state government from the Centre dissolving the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction and Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction.

“Forget your political identities. Come forward to form a national government. Even other BJP leaders like L K Advani, Rajnath Singh or Arun Jaitley can take the initiative to form a national government, I would not mind. But Narendra Modi cannot run the government,” Banerjee said.