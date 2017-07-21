Mamata Banerjee calls for grand alliance to oust BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday called for a national alliance before Lok Sabha polls to oust BJP from power. She stated that Bengal is ready to back anyone who opposes BJP. The chief minister also stated that she is hearing that Parliamentary polls could be held next year. She also called for ‘BJP Bharat Choro’ programme from August 7.

“Bengal is with Soniaji (Congress chief Sonia Gandhi). We are with Nitishji (Nitish Kumar), we are with Arvind (Arvind Kejriwal), Laluji (Lalu Prasad), Navinji( Navin Patnaik). We will support anyone who opposes BJP. There will is a grand alliance formed before the Lok Sabha polls. Big brother (BJP) will be ousted from power in the next Lok Sabha polls,” said Mamata Banerjee speaking at a mammoth rally in Kolkata to commemorate July 21 Martyrs Day.

“Those who are thinking 2019 (Lok Sabha) is in their pocket, are wrong. There is a big hole in that pocket. Modi will get only 30% of the votes. We take it as a challenge to drive BJP out,” she said.

She also highlighted that already 18 opposition parties have come together for the Presidential polls, the understanding would be taken further before the Lok Sabha polls. “Eighteen opposition parties have come together for the Presidential polls. In the vice presidential polls, two more political parties have come together. This understanding would be taken forward. We ready to render support to any party which opposes BJP. Trinamool Congress has the strongest voice in opposition against the present BJP led central government,” she said.

The Bengal chief minister also stated that she is hearing news that the Parliamentary polls could be held next year before it’s scheduled.

“The Parliamentary polls may be held next year. They (BJP may try and do so. I have been hearing such news. We should be prepared,” added the chief minister. She stated that if all opposition parties come together, BJP will be driven out of power in the next polls.

She announced the ‘BJP Bharat Charo’ programme in Bengal which will be held from August 9 to August 30, where workers would take out rallies and hold public meetings highlighting the BJP government’s failure throughout Bengal. She also announced a series of political programmes in the state targeting primarily BJP, who she blamed for spreading of communal hatred not only in Bengal but throughout the country.

“Notebandi and now GST have crippled the nation’s economy. GDP is down and thousands are losing jobs. Scams like Vyapam worth thousands of crores have happened in the rule of BJP. To divert attention, atrocities are being committed in the name of cow and other issues,” said the chief minister.

“They (BJP) are telling us what to wear and what to eat. It is being dictated, whether we can wear saree or we can eat meat,” Mamata said.

The chief minister further said that it is because Trinamool Congress was vociferous against demonetisation and GST, that the central government has ‘unleashed’ CBI against a section of the party leaders. “We are not scared. You (BJP) want to arrest 13 (top Trinamool Congress leaders connected with Narada)? Why not 30? More leaders would be born. We will continue to fight on against you. No CBI or ED (enforcement directorate) is seen in action in states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where corruption cases of thousands of crores are seen,” she said.

