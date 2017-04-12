Case registered against BJP youth leader for ‘Rs 11 lakh bounty on Mamata’ remark

A case has been registered against the BJP youth wing leader who on Wednesday announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who beheads West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to news agency ANI. Yogesh Varshney, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had said, “Mamata government beat up people. If someone was wearing a red shirt or a red pant, they were beaten up brutally by the police. I don’t understand…Mamata Banerjee organises Iftar party, she argues for the Muslims. I want to ask her are Hindus not human? If they had any humanity, they wouldn’t have beaten up like this. If anyone brings me her severed head, I will give that person Rs 11 lakh.”
Aligarh SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey told ANI: “A case has been registered on the complaint of the TMC district president.” The threat was issued by the youth leader while hitting out at the TMC supremo over police action on a rally held on Sunday to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum, around 180 kms from Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress condemned the bounty announced by the BJP youth wing leader saying the threat has been issued by “rogue element of politics” and also questioned why he has not been arrested immediately.
The issue was also raised in both the Houses of Parliament by the TMC, and all major political parties. The government also condemned the statement saying the state government was “free to take legal action” against him.
Other opposition parties including Congress, Left and SP, also supported TMC on this issue.
- Apr 12, 2017 at 4:05 pmThis is a good move by TMC. No body will be allowed to take law in his/her hand. Few days back RSS Kundan Chandrawat also offered a reward of Rs1 crore for beheading Kerala chief minister. Also Sadhvi Prachi announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh to behead Zakir Naik. What is going on? In fact, Law & Order is deteriorating speedily since the BJP came into the power.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 4:01 pmThe youths act calls for condemnation while more condemn able is the action by Mamta and Police who are playing card politics this secular country you cant only work for one community .Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 4:00 pmwhere was everyone when he bounty was offered in Bengal for PM ModiReply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:54 pmThis news is worthy of National importance and parliamentary time.Reply