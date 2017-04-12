Case registered against BJP youth leader for ‘Rs 11 lakh bounty on Mamata’ remark

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

A case has been registered against the BJP youth wing leader who on Wednesday announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who beheads West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to news agency ANI. Yogesh Varshney, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had said, “Mamata government beat up people. If someone was wearing a red shirt or a red pant, they were beaten up brutally by the police. I don’t understand…Mamata Banerjee organises Iftar party, she argues for the Muslims. I want to ask her are Hindus not human? If they had any humanity, they wouldn’t have beaten up like this. If anyone brings me her severed head, I will give that person Rs 11 lakh.”

Aligarh SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey told ANI: “A case has been registered on the complaint of the TMC district president.” The threat was issued by the youth leader while hitting out at the TMC supremo over police action on a rally held on Sunday to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum, around 180 kms from Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress condemned the bounty announced by the BJP youth wing leader saying the threat has been issued by “rogue element of politics” and also questioned why he has not been arrested immediately.

The issue was also raised in both the Houses of Parliament by the TMC, and all major political parties. The government also condemned the statement saying the state government was “free to take legal action” against him.

Other opposition parties including Congress, Left and SP, also supported TMC on this issue.

