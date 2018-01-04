Assam police registers FIR against Mamata Banerjee for NRC remarks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo/File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo/File)

The Assam Police on Thursday registered a case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee acting on a complaint against her for accusing the Centre of conspiring to drive Bengalis out of Assam by excluding their names from the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Referring to the Assam government’s first draft of the NRC, which was published on the midnight of December 31, Banerjee on Wednesday alleged, “This is a conspiracy of the central government to drive out around 1.80 crore people from the state.”

Mamata Banerjee also warned the BJP-led central government against playing ‘divisive politics’ and attempting to push the Bengali community out of Assam. “People have gone there (Assam) to work. In the name of NRC, they are planning to drive them out. I warn the BJP government at the Centre not to play with fire. They should not follow the divide and rule policy,” she said.

Batting for the people who migrate to other states in search of employment, Banerjee said, “Slowly, they settle down just like there are people from other states who are working and staying in West Bengal,” she said.

She further asserted that the Trinamool Congress will not sit back and watch their people being affected and continue to speak for their cause. Indicating that there could be trouble due to the exclusion of Bengalis from the NRC draft, she said if there will be any agitation, it will also affect the Assamese people in Bengal. However, she claimed that the West Bengal government will ensure they are kept safe and “close to the bosom”.

The Assam government published its first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that includes the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants, recognising them as legal citizens of India. The rest of the names are under various stages of verification, Registrar General of India Sailesh said at a press conference held at midnight where he made the draft public.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also asked the ‘genuine citizens’ who had been left out to not panic as they could still get their names included in the final list.

