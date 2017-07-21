Don’t know if Dalits, Muslims can survive with dignity: Mamata Banerjee at Martyr’s Day rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre on Friday saying the government is not allowing state governments to work. While addressing the Martyr’s Day rally in Kolkata commemorating 1993 Kolkata firing, Mamata also said: “Even Hindus cant survive the fake Hinduism. Don’t know if Dalits, Muslims can survive with dignity,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV while criticising the Narendra Modi-led government.
Her party Trinamool Congress has been at constant loggerheads with the NDA government over various issues like the Saradha scam and Gorkhaland protests. While addressing Friday’s rally, Mamata said she “doesn’t need character certificate from Centre.”
“Trinamool Congress gives a nationwide call today… Starting August 9 to August 30 this year will be BJP Bharat Chhoro movement,” she said to the crowd. “Emergency-like situation will be held, not sure if rights will be upheld,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV. The TMC chief has been a constant critic of PM Modi government on issues ranging from mob lynching to freedom of speech and expression.
The annual Martyr’s Day rally in Kolkata has been a show of strength for several years now. In the past, Mamata has used the occasion to send out messages to the party rank and file. The rally is likely to be a platform for TMC leaders to sound the poll bugle ahead of the 2018 panchayat elections in the state.
TMC has set up camps in the Milan Mela ground to accommodate supporters. “Today, I came to visit our workers who have come from across the state. After witnessing their enthusiasm, I am confident that the turnout of tomorrow’s rally will break all previous July 21 records. It is a surprise that despite relentless smear campaign against our party chief Mamata Banerjee by Opposition parties, there has been no dearth of support for her. People of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee and are for development,” Party MP Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday.
Multiple rallies will be taken from different parts of Kolkata, which will converge in Esplanade. Processions will be taken out from Howrah and Sealdah stations, S P Mukherjee Road, C R Avenue, Beliaghata and Diamond Harbour Road among others. Roadside camps have been set up with food and directions to the venue.
Party workers have been urged not to give in to provocations. “The ruling party at the Centre is indulging in provocation to create unrest in the state. Do not respond to such provocations,” Trinamool general secretary Subrata Bakshi said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:53 pmBeech mamtha begum, your jihad won't last long. Your are trying to establish khali fat in India like baghdadi.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:39 pmAs long as India exists in it current form Dalits and Muslims will not get dignity. India must therefore be split equally among Hindus, Dalits and Muslims. Else all Dalits must learn to live with shame as Castes will never be eradicated in India.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 4:00 pmYes casteism in HINDU religion is the biggest drawback . We need to correct this thing. Change are happening , Dalits leaders are emerging and getting chance to serve the people. But we need to do more. But problem area is the MUSLIMS, the rising fundamentalism among them is creating security threat to INDIA. Their ever increasing population is creating demographic changes , and we all know what happens when MUSLIMS population reaches a sizeable numbers. It seems violence is ingrained in ISLAM and it needs reform then only it will bring peace.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:32 pmWEST BENGAL: Prevailing conditions in West Bengal are precarious. Understand from West Bengal friends precious is not being done in any sphere only slogans / speeches manufactured to keep newspapers busy with news. Mamta is surviving due to 25 Muslims population. Unemployment has assumed alarming situation. Labour wait under Big Bridges for Clients to hire them for work at homes. Communist Party(M) had been in Government saddle for 35 years could not uplift to provide two times proper meal except sloganeering. It is time Mamta do magic to uplift millions poor in West Bengal for sigh of relief in future. Without Prejudice.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:29 pmFoo lish women. It's the so called minorities who are making life miserable for the Army in Kashmir other civilized people in rest of the country. But she want's to turn Bengal into second home for Bangladeshi people.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:28 pmMamata Bibi don't worry about Hindus or our community salutations.u only care about Muslims as ur one of them.u can appease them but like assam.people of Bengal are waking up they r realising it hypocrisy and they will show u.they will throw u in bay of Bengal and drown ur party.day of reckoning is coming soon.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:15 pmWhat happened in West Bengal Basirat recently, when on some facebook post , one particular community burn the whole town. In Durga PUJA ,Hindus are not allowed to immerse the idols till MUHARRAM is not over, that even Kolkata HIGH court chided the MAMTA BENERJEE government of balant minority appea t. And she is talking about dignity. Everyone know MAMTA BENERJEE hobnobbing with ISLAMIC hardliners in WEST BENGAL. For sake of votes she can do anything.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:14 pmHindus are being reated as 2nd class citizebs in WB thanks ti wantin muskim appea sem ent politics by mujahid mamata bano. Hindus cant celebrate their festivals. Minority affairs budget is more than the entire budget of small medium and large industries. Dalits as well as other Hindus are raped,beaten and killed by muzzies and even FIRs are not filed. This bano tals about dignity. WB is being rapidly islamized. Since 1947,Hindu population has conebdown by about 9 percent in WB.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:13 pmHindus are being reated as 2nd class citizebs in WB thanks ti wantin muskim appea sem ent politics by mujahid mammata bano. Hindus cant celebrate their festivaks. Minority affairs budget is more than the entire budget of small medium and large industries. Dalits as well as other Hindus are raoed kilked by muzzies and even FIRs are not filed. This bano tals about dignity. WB is being islamized. Since 1947,Hindi population has conebdown by about 9 in WB.Reply
- Load More Comments