Mamata Banerjee asks party leaders to be prepared for any situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

In the backdrop of the Centre mooting the idea of holding Lok Sabha and state assembly polls simultaneously, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked her party leaders and elected representatives to be prepared for “any situation” in the days to come.

Banerjee held an extended core committee meeting with all TMC MPs and MLAs, chairman of all municipalities and presidents of zilla parishads during the day to spell out the party’s line of action in the days to come.

A senior TMC leader, who was present in the meeting, said Banerjee had told them not to be complacent and prepare for any situation.

“We were told that Centre is mooting the idea of holding Lok Sabha and state assembly polls simultaneously. So we should be prepared for any situation. We should not be complacent and work towards increasing mass contact of the party and should always be in touch with them,” the TMC leader told PTI on condition of anonymity.

According to him Banerjee asked TMC leaders during the meeting to “focus on countering BJP and CPI(M) in the state and not to worry about Congress as it hardly has any organization.”

Banerjee also lashed out at BJP for “trying to silence every opposition force in the country.”

“Mamata Banerjee has told us to prepare for an all out fight against BJP. She has told us to strengthen our social media presence in order to fight against the canards and malicious campaign by BJP in the social networking sites,” another TMC leader said.

The TMC leadership has also asked party leaders, specially from the districts to keep themselves ready for the Panchayat polls slated to be held next year.

“We have been told to organize panchayat mass meetings in every block of the state and reach out to the people with the developmental projects of the state government,” he said.

