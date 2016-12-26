Mamata Banerjee arrives in Delhi to attend joint opposition meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

Raising the stakes in her fight against Modi government on demonetisation, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting of opposition parties and a joint press conference on Tuesday along with Congress, DMK, RJD and other parties. Mamata, who is spearheading the fight against demonetisation, will be part of the joint opposition meeting, TMC sources said.

Banerjee told reporters at the Kolkata airport, “The Congress has called me for the meeting. Let’s see what happens!”

She will attend the media briefing at Constitution Club along with other Opposition leaders including representatives from DMK and RJD among others, sources added.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend the meeting.

While the Left parties announced they are staying away, the JD(U) also gave hints that it may follow suit.

A top TMC leader told PTI while reacting to CPI-M’s pull-out, said, “It is the CPI-M’s internal matter. But we feel that it is for them to decide on which side they are.”

TMC chief will be in the capital for three days and expected to meet several leaders from different political hues during her stay.

We want to highlight the hardships caused due to demonetisation across the country, a senior TMC leader claimed.