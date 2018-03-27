Armed Ram Navami rallies: Don’t spare anyone, Mamata tells police

Mamata Banerjee holds an administrative review meeting in the South 24 Parganas on Monday. Later, she left for Delhi to meet leaders of several Opposition parties. (Express) Mamata Banerjee holds an administrative review meeting in the South 24 Parganas on Monday. Later, she left for Delhi to meet leaders of several Opposition parties. (Express)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and state Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were on Monday booked for carrying arms during Ram Navami rallies, even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the police to not spare anyone who carried swords and other weapons during such processions on Sunday. Ghosh was booked at Kharagpur Town police station for allegedly carrying a sword at a rally in West Midnapore’s Kharagpur — his assembly constituency.

Earlier in the day, Chatterjee was booked by the Birbhum police for carrying a trishul during a Ram Navami procession in the district on Sunday. “Except one person, no one was carrying arms in the rally. Local residents had obeyed the order except one from outside… She didn’t abide by the order… It was done intentionally,” Birbhum SP N Sudheer Kumar said.

READ | Ram Navami clashes in Bengal: One killed in fresh violence, says TMC

While Chatterjee maintained that she doesn’t consider trishul to be a weapon, the SP said: “Action has been taken on the basis of the definition of arms under CrPC.”

Hours after Chatterjee was booked, CM Mamata Banerjee asserted that hooliganism in the name of Ram Navami celebrations is not the culture of West Bengal. While directing the police to not spare anyone who carried arms during Sunday’s processions, Mamata said action would also be taken against policemen who would go soft on such armed processions.

“Did Lord Ram ask anybody to take out rallies carrying pistols or swords? We have read that he had fought against Ravan with bows and arrows. Some hooligans are defaming Lord Ram. Can we leave the state’s administration and law and order in the hands of such hooligans? It is not Bengal’s culture to take out rallies carrying arms. Our culture is different, where a person belonging to one religion can take part in festivals of other religions,” Mamata said while addressing an administrative meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas.

Ghosh claimed that Trinamool Congress was scared to the see the “mass awakening” in Bengal. “Instead of lecturing us about Bengal’s culture, they must first learn about it.”

TMC general secretary calls for action

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee Monday said action should taken against all those who carried arms during Ram Navami rallies. On Sunday, TMC MLA from Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas was found taking part in an armed Ram Navami procession — despite a ban ordered by the state government. When contacted, MLA Arjun Singh Monday said, “I don’t have anything to say on this. The party will speak on this.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App