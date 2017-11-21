Mamata Banerjee announces compensation, job for family members of those killed in Gorkhaland agitation

“Those who lost their lives will get Rs 2 Lakh (provided there are no cases pending against them) while those who received injuries will get Rs 50,000. There is also a proposal for including Nepali as a language in WBCS (West Bengal Civil Service) examination,” said Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo/Files) “Those who lost their lives will get Rs 2 Lakh (provided there are no cases pending against them) while those who received injuries will get Rs 50,000. There is also a proposal for including Nepali as a language in WBCS (West Bengal Civil Service) examination,” said Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo/Files)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for those killed and injured during the recent agitation for Gorkhaland, among other sops for the Hills. The chief minister presided over an all party meeting at Pintail Village, under Darjeeling district on Tuesday and thanked the people of the Hills for bringing back peace.

Meanwhile, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung in his recent audio clip from an undisclosed location stated that her will shortly visit Delhi and then return to the Hills. He has been hiding after cases including under UAPA sections were slapped against him and others.

“Those who lost their lives will get Rs 2 Lakh (provided there are no cases pending against them) while those who received injuries will get Rs 50,000. There is also a proposal for including Nepali as a language in WBCS (West Bengal Civil Service) examination. We will deliberate over it. Pace has returned back to the Hills and I thank the people of the Hills and all the parties,” announced the chief minister after almost two hour long meeting.

The chief minister also stated that the government will consider jobs in Group D in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration for family members of those killed. The all party meeting was held at Pintail Village under Darjeeling district, interestingly a day after Binay Tamang claimed majority support in GJM and suspended Bimal Gurung and others from the party for six months. Tamang also claimed that he was elected as the president of GJM. Tamang who was made the chief of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration by the state government in September was also present in the meeting.

Political parties like Trinamool Congress, Akhil Bhatiya Gorkha League and Gorkha National Liberation Front representatives were present in the meeting.

GJM claimed that nearly a dozen people were killed (apart from a civic volunteer and a police sub inspector) and many were injured during recent agitation and 104 day long strike in the hills in demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland. Though GJM claimed that police firing killed their supporters, the administration stated that it was GJM cadres who were responsible for the deaths.

The chief minister stated that after a long time she stepped into Darjeeling district (Pintail Village) and the next all party meeting will be held in Darjeeling.

“There will be no compromise of development in the Hills. We have already deiced to hold tourism festival in the Hills. It will be followed by an industry meet. This will help us generate employment in the Hills,” said the chief minister. She added that like in the plains, in the Hills a number of festivals like Youth festival will be held with the help of GTA. The chief minister stated that a development plan is being chalked out for Darjeeling , Kurseong and Kalimpong among other areas. She stated that the government is also considering setting up colleges in Kurseong with the help of private partners. Meanwhile, earlier in the day GJM chief Bimal Gurung released a audio clip from his hideout claiming that he will shortly visit Delhi and thereafter will return ‘among the Hill people’.

“The Supreme Court has provided 15 days of relief. False charges were leveled against me. I thank the Supreme Court and the people in the Hills who prayed for me. I will shortly go to Delhi and file similar cases so that fort all those who are hiding and are being victimized by police,” said Gurung in the audio clip.

He also called for his followers to remain calm and not to fall prey to instigations. “The conspirators (Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa) may try and instigate you, so that the stay is cancelled. You all have had patience for a long time and should continue to do so. Maintain peace and do not fall into the trap. We will agitate democratically,” Gurung added.

