BJP defaming Hinduism, riots cannot be religion: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was unanimously re-elected on Friday as the Chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress for six years, PTI reports. The announcement was made in the presence of Banerjee after AITC polls held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata by party’s Vice-President Mukul Roy.

After her re-election, PTI quoted Banerjee as saying: “It would have been better if the responsibility was given to some other person. I am busy with other work. I believe I am a worker of the party. In AITC, workers and not leaders are the biggest assets.”

She also introduced party delegates from Punjab, Jharkhand, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha. “We started our journey from Bengal and now we have extended to other states,” Banerjee said.

In her speech, the AITC newly re-elected chairperson also accused BJP of carrying out malicious propaganda and dividing people based on religious identities. “Religion means peace and harmony. But BJP gave arms to children during their rally…I am proud of my religion. I am proud of all religions. Hinduism means tolerance. BJP is defaming Hinduism. Riots cannot be religion,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

“How many leaders will you put in jails? I dare you to arrest all our MPs, Ministers, MLAs.” she declared.

Mamata said the BJP spends crores on social media, puts fake photos and distorts her words, “They post photos and videos of Bangladesh and say it is Bengal. They are spreading rumours,” she alleged. “They are carrying out malicious propaganda. Wherever I go, London, Puri or Delhi, they send workers to disrupt.”

