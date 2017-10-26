Won’t link phone to Aadhaar, you may disconnect: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Trinamool meet in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo/Subham Dutta) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Trinamool meet in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo/Subham Dutta)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would not link her Aadhaar with her mobile phone and dared the Centre to disconnect it if it wanted to. “I will not link my Aadhaar with my mobile number under any circumstances. If the authorities want to disconnect my phone let them do it. The Centre is interfering in the rights of the people and violating their privacy. Aadhaar number should not be linked with one’s mobile phone,” Mamata said while speaking at an extended core committee meeting of the Trinamool Congress here.

The Chief Minister also asked her party leaders and workers present at the meeting not to link Aadhaar to their mobile numbers. “I am not bound to make all my personal conversations public. We will take up this issue inside and outside Parliament. If need be, we may fight it legally too. The Centre has unleashed an autocratic rule in the country and terrorising everyone. If you dare to raise your voice against the Centre, they will use I-T, ED and CBI against you,” Mamata alleged. She said the Trinamool would protest even if all its party leaders were sent to jail.

Mamata reiterated that the demonetisation move was “a big scam” and should be probed. “There should be an investigation into the demonetisation scam. Manmohan Singh (former prime minister), Yashwant Sinha (former finance minister), everybody criticised demonetisation. Are all of them wrong?” she asked. Mamata announced that her party would observe a ‘Black Day’ on November 8, the day when the Centre had announced note ban. Party MLAs, MPs and civic body chairmen were present, among others at the meeting on Wednesday. It was held to start preparations for next year’s Panchayat polls.

