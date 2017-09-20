Durga idol immersion: Why can’t two communities celebrate together, Calcutta HC asks Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File)

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over its recent notification on Durga idol immersion. “Why can’t two communities celebrate together? When you (state government) are firm there is communal harmony in the state, why are you creating communal distinction between the two? Let them live in harmony. Do not create a line between them. Let them live together,” the court observed, ANI reported.

Mamata Banerjee, in a notification last month, imposed barred immersion of idols after 6 PM on September 30 and on October 1 on account of Muharram. The immersions would continue from October 2. It later said that the immersions would be allowed till 10 PM on September 30.

The order triggered a row with the BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh accusing the government of interfering with the rights of Hindus in order to appease Muslim voters. “…The state government doesn’t have the right to decide when and how immersion will take place, it can only decide the routes for immersion. This administration, especially the chief minister, has no confidence in herself or in her administration. That’s why she is attacking our religious beliefs and introducing restrictions. If she has so little confidence, let her seek the Centre’s help,” State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

Mamata Banerjee, however, warned the right-wing organisations against disturbing peace. She also claimed that people were being “misinformed because of a campaign carried out by certain outfits”. Maintaining that the government has handled such situations for the last five years, Mamata said: “I ask everyone, at this time of festivity, to celebrate in peace and be responsible. Like Paramhansa Ramkrishna and Swami Vivekananda said… respect everyone’s religion. Muharram is an occasion of mourning, and we must respect that sentiment.”

“Why can’t two communities celebrate together?”, observes Calcutta High Court in Durga idol immersion case — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

When you (state govt) are firm there is communal harmony in the state, why are you creating communal distinction b/w the two?: Calcutta HC — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

“Let them live in harmony. Do not create a line between them. Let them live together.”, observes Calcutta High Court on Durga idol immersion — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd