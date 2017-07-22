Mamata attitude set Darjeeling hills on fire: Ananth Kumar

Will discuss demands after law and order is in place: Ananth Kumar on Friday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Will discuss demands after law and order is in place: Ananth Kumar on Friday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

BLAMING WEST Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the unrest in Darjeeling due to her “attitude” and handling of the issue, which, together, have “set the quiet hills on fire”, the Union Government on Friday said it would consider the state’s “demands” for tripartite talks only after law and order returns to the region.

“The government is concerned about the situation in Darjeeling — the situation is becoming grim. There has to be peace there. If the quiet hills have been set on fire, then the reason is the Chief Minister’s attitude and her handling of the issue,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.

Kumar told the Lok Sabha that talks involving the Centre, the state and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) can be held only after peace has been restored in the region. “Our request is to see that law and order and peace are in place there,” he said. “After (that), we can sit together and discuss whatever the demands are.”

The minister was responding to an issue raised by CPM member Mohammed Salim during the Zero Hour. Salim accused Banerjee of trying to impose her will on language and other governance affairs on the people of the hills in north Bengal. Maintaining that the state government “cannot declare a war on the people”, Salim claimed that the state’s food minister had threatened to stop supply of essential provisions to Darjeeling if the protests continue. Salim said the situation is spreading to other parts of West Bengal too.

“The Centre cannot remain quiet and be a silent spectator,” the CPM MP said. “The government has to call a tripartite meeting because the GTA was formed after an agreement between the three parties. You (Centre) must tell the chief minister to work as per the Constitution.” No TMC MP was present in the House during the discussion.

Protests and agitations, led by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the largest party in the Bengal hills, began in Darjeeling and other areas in early June over the TMC government’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory language in school curriculum. It subsequently led to a renewed demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland. Several people have died in clashes between protesters and the police, with the GJM enforcing an indefinite shutdown in the hills.

