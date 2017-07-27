Mamata asks PM Modi to ensure DVC doesn’t release more water after flood-like situation in West Bengal

Howrah: People moving out to a safer place as flood waters submerge their village in Udaynarayanpur sub-division in Howrah District, West Bengal on Thursday. PTI Photo(PTI7_27_2017_000267B) Howrah: People moving out to a safer place as flood waters submerge their village in Udaynarayanpur sub-division in Howrah District, West Bengal on Thursday. PTI Photo(PTI7_27_2017_000267B)

The state of West Bengal witnessed a flood-like situation and deaths of many people after heavy rains and release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) in the state, according to reports on Thursday. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, said the state government has asked the DVC to release water in lesser quantities to minimise the adverse effects.

Terming it a man made flood, Mamata said she spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the current situation and requested him to ensure DVC does not release any more water.

The current flood-like situation was mainly because of release of water by DVC, Banerjee said. “They (DVC) are releasing water without informing. The water released takes around three days to reach this place so we are asking the people to be alert. We assure the people that the administration is with them,” she said.

Reiterating that she had been asking the Centre to carry out dredging in the reservoirs of DVC dams and barrages so that they could hold more water, Banerjee said that inundation was a problem which the state has been facing almost every year. “If dredging had been done then another two lakh cusec of water could have been stored and this situation would not have come about,” she said, adding she has also spoken to the Union Power minister to look into the dredging issue.

She added that every year the floods destroyed properties, farmers incurred loss of crop, houses are destroyed and cattle and animals die.

