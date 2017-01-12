Mamata accuses Modi of ‘removing’ crucial files

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined her party colleagues protesting outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in central Kolkata on Wednesday, the last day of their three-day protest against demonetisation.

Her target, unsurprisingly, was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While she accused him of “removing crucial files” related to the note ban, she reiterated that the policy was essentially a ploy to transform “white money into black” and “black money into white”.

“Crucial files are being removed by Narendra Modi and his office. We will get to know the magnitude of the scam only after Modi is ousted from office,” she told her supporters. She too a jibe at Modi’s “56-inch chest”, saying that even Ravan from the Ramayan had a big chest.

Mamata urged the RBI to “stand up against the anti-people Modi government” and reveal the amount of money provided to various states after demonetisation.

“The RBI was kept in the dark about the decision. It should stand up against the Modi government and reveal the real reasons behind demonetisation. It should make public how much money has been pumped back into the economy and the amount of money states have received post demonetisation,” she claimed.

Her attack against the RBI comes days after she accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has earlier arrested two of her MPs, of being a tool for the Centre’s “vendetta politics”.She then indirectly slammed the Vibrant Gujarat summit held recently in Gujarat.

She alleged that the industrialists and officials at the summit were part of Modi’s team and were also behind the demonetisation policy. ‘Abusive comments against BJP, Modi’ TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee challenged the BJP and the prime minister. He asserted even if the Centre gave orders to arrest all 54 MPs from the party, it wouldn’t lower the intensity of the protests that will erupt in West Bengal.

“You (BJP) will turn into a rat in 2019 and you will not be a lion anymore. We will see your guts at that time,” he proclaimed. The BJP has since then filed a complaint against Kalyan Banerjee alleging he used abusive and unparliamentary language against the prime

minister.