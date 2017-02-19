Malayalam channel Kairali TV draws flak for airing details of actress’ kidnapping, molestation

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

CPI (M)-affiliated Malayalam news channel Kairali TV faced backlash on Sunday after airing details of the alleged kidnapping and molestation of a leading actress. Kairali TV was also severely criticised for suggesting the actress was in a relationship with the driver, reports The News Minute. While media outlets initially revealed the identity of the actress, it was later retracted to protect the victim’s identity as charges of molestation were added to what was originally a kidnapping case.

Kerala Police on Sunday arrested two more people accused in the case. The main accused Sunil Kumar, who served as her driver until recently, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal lashed out at Kairali TV’s Managing Director, John Brittas, on Facebook, saying, “When a human being is going through the biggest horror of her life you had time and nerve to find sensational stories for your air time?”

Her thoughts were echoed by actor Prithviraj, who blamed the media for misreporting and sensationalising the news. “As disturbing as it was, I refrained from saying something on what happened to one of the most beautiful girls I know because I knew whatever I or any one among our fraternity say, will only be fodder to click baits and TRP mongering,” Prithviraj wrote.

Kairali TV has apologised for their coverage.

On Friday night, as the victim was driving from Thrissur to Kochi, her car was intercepted by four persons, who allegedly drove away with the actress. For two hours, the victim was molested and photographed inside the moving car. The driver, who engineered the attack, reportedly drove the van behind the car.

The accused are facing charges under Sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act.

