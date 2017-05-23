Malwani hooch tragedy: 35-year-old held for supplying chemicals for spurious liquor

NEARLY TWO years after the Malwani hooch tragedy where 106 people died after consuming spurious liquor, the Thane police arrested one of the main accused from Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused, Dharmendra Singh Tomar, alias Sanjay Singh (35), allegedly provided some of the chemicals used to make the spurious liquor.

The chargesheet filed by the Mumbai crime branch in the case in 2015 had named Tomar as one of the wanted accused.

Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh said: “Based on human intelligence, our crime branch team arrested Tomar from his village near Indore in Madhya Pradesh. It is his native place and he had been hiding there for the past few months. We are checking if he is linked to some illegal liqour dens that we have busted in Thane in the past few months.”

He added: “We will eventually hand over his custody to the Mumbai crime branch.”

An officer from the Mumbai crime branch who had investigated the Malwani case said that once they get Tomar’s custody, they will be able to determine the extent of the role played by him.

“We will seek his custody for further interrogation. His questioning will help us tie some loose ends in the case,” the officer said.

The Mumbai police crime branch had in October 2015 filed a chargesheet against 14 people in connection with the incident that took place on June 18, 2015.

The accused have been charged under several sections that include murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

According to the police, the accused would purchase industrial solvent methanol from Gujarat and use it to make spurious liquor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now