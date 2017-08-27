Malwa: 33 FIRs, 200 booked in dera violence

In Fazilka, 7 FIRs have been lodged in different incidents of violence which included attempt to burn a bus parked near Fazilka bus stand. In Fazilka, 7 FIRs have been lodged in different incidents of violence which included attempt to burn a bus parked near Fazilka bus stand.

A DAY after violence in Malwa region of Punjab following the CBI court’s verdict convicting Dera Sacha Sauda chief, police have lodged 33 FIRs in five districts in which over 200 persons were booked. According to police statements, all booked have been identified as Dera followers. The police have also arrested 15 persons and recovered petrol bombs, red chilli powder, stones, baseball bats, rods and sharp-edged weapons from them.

In Bathinda alone, 9 FIRs have been lodged and nine arrested while 42 others have been taken into preventive custody. In Muktsar, a total of 96 persons were booked in five separate FIRs. Muktsar SSP Sushil Kumar said, “Five of them have already been arrested. All are linked to Dera.” In Fazilka, 7 FIRs have been lodged in different incidents of violence which included attempt to burn a bus parked near Fazilka bus stand.

Six FIRs each have been lodged in Mansa and Sangrur. Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “We have arrested five persons, all linked to dera, and recovered petrol bombs, red chilli powder and sharp-edged weapons from them.” Meanwhile, curfew has been lifted from all districts of Malwa, except Mansa and Bathinda where night curfew was still in force though residents got relaxations during day hours on Saturday.

