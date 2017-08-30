Malnutrition major problem in Jharkhand: Governor

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said malnutrition was a major problem of the state and lack of proper food to mothers affecting the health of new born children as well. Addressing a gathering after inspecting ISKCON’s Central Kitchen in Jamshedpur, Murmu said the state government has initiated various measures for the betterment of women’s health as well as their upgradation. “However, the benefit of the initiatives would reach to all beneficiaries only when we all discharge our responsibilities sincerely and honestly,” she was quoted as saying in an official release in Jamshedpur.

Murmu said conducive educational environment, quality and balanced food attract students to attend school. Balanced food being supplied in schools were the solution of malnutrition problem being faced by the state, she said adding that many parents were not in a position to afford to provide their ward balanced food.

