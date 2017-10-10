Malnutrition deaths: Bombay High Court asks core panel to meet by Nov 15

The Bombay High Court Monday directed the core committee, appointed to find solutions to children’s deaths due to malnutrition in tribal areas, to meet by November 15, which is the next date of hearing. The committee, headed by the state chief secretary, was constituted in 2013 to help prevent and reduce incidents of malnutrition and related illnesses and deaths in the tribal districts. It has,however, failed to hold regular meetings.

The directions came while the court was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations highlighting a constant rise in malnutrition deaths and illnesses among those living in the Melghat region of Vidarbha, and other tribal areas.

