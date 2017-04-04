Malnutrition among schoolchildren higher in slums: Report

The highest severe incidence of malnutrition was found among males and females of 6-8 age group. The highest severe incidence of malnutrition was found among males and females of 6-8 age group.

Schoolchildren’s health status is linked to their future physical growth, intellectual capacity and income. But malnutrition at an early stage among children affects their physical and intellectual growth, according to a study. The article, “A Study of Prevalence and Household Socio-Economic Determinants of Malnutrition among Schoolchildren in Mumbai Metropolitan Region” by Sanjay Rode and published in the Global Journal of Human Social Science, states that the incidence of malnutrition among schoolchildren is higher in slums of the region.

The incidence of severe malnutrition among males was higher in Ghatkopar and, among females, it was higher in Kalwa. The highest severe incidence of malnutrition was found among males and females of 6-8 age group. Children of illiterate mothers were found to have a higher incidence of severe malnutrition.

According to the study, children must be taught about nutrition in schools and at home. Healthcare staff must counsel poor households about the importance of nutrition and healthcare for children. The government, the study says, must provide affordable housing to poor people in the region to improve their standard of living.

