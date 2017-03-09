Malnourishment schemes to be tracked online, says Devendra Fadnavis

The state has decided to make online tracking of schemes to tackle malnourishment mandatory to facilitate their effective implementation. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said, “The loss of lives of children due to malnourishment has to be dealt with firmly. Online monitoring of malnutrition will be pursued along with concrete remedies to effectively overcome it.”

Fadnavis was speaking at a function organised by the Women And Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde in Mumbai to mark International Women’s Day. Fadnavis emphasised the need for special focus on woman self-help groups and providing market opportunities to empower women.

He said, “Through Skill Sakhi, we are reaching out to women to impart training in multiple sectors and generate new job options. Emphasis on skill development is part of the plans towards greater participation of women.”