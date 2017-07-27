Mallikarjun Kharge says Speaker under government pressure

Mallikarjun Kharge (File) Mallikarjun Kharge (File)

Amid the stand-off in the Lok Sabha over the suspension of six of its MPs, the Congress on Wednesday targeted Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, saying she was under pressure from the government.

The party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the government, in line with its “fascist-dictatorial agenda”, was stifling the voice of the Opposition, for having questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue of lynching.

“The government’s people went to her (Speaker Mahajan) and pressurised her. I am witness to that… six-seven people went and told her that they (the Congress MPs) should not be spared and action should be taken…. That such things should not be repeated….. When government mounts so much pressure, then the Speaker also somewhere or the other takes such decisions. We respect her…. She is a senior leader,” Kharge said at a press conference here.

With the Congress’s demand for revocation of the suspension order against members not accepted by the Speaker, Kharge targeted Anurag Thakur, demanding that the BJP MP too be suspended “for filming” proceedings of the House. He added that while the Congress members were suspended, Thakur was pardoned and urged the Speaker to apply the same “yardstick” for all members.

Kharge also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government were running away from a debate on mob lynching. “Why should the Congress and other opposition members be denied the right to raise issues of national concern? Isn’t the dictatorial and fascist approach of the BJP government an anathema to the functioning of our democracy,” he said.

Asked if the Congress would boycott the House proceedings as it had done earlier, Kharge said, “We will fight and and persuade. In a democracy, persuasion is important”. Senior Congress leaders told The Indian Express that the party is not mulling boycotting Lok Sabha. The party appears isolated on the issue and itself is unsure of support from other Opposition parties.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App