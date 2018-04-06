Mallikarjun Kharge interview: ‘House disrupted by 15-20 people, govt is encouraging them’

All parties in the opposition stand united against the BJP… I must congratulate them, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge All parties in the opposition stand united against the BJP… I must congratulate them, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge discusses Lok Sabha disruption with The Indian Express.

The government holds the Congress responsible for the washout of the second half of the budget session of Parliament…

They have got a loud mouth… They are number one liars and are trying to hide their own mistakes. They do not want the Opposition to speak and expose their misdeeds: banking scam, Rafale deal, farmer issues and the government’s role in dilution of the SC/ST Act — because they want to concentrate on the Karnataka election. That’s why they are encouraging NDA partners to disrupt the house. First, it was their own partners TDP, YSRCP which is nearer to them, and friendly parties like AIADMK, which were disrupting. Show me anytime when our people went to the well and disrupted in the last few days… We met the Speaker several times to allow us to speak… The House is disrupted by only 15-20 people. Who is encouraging them? The government is encouraging them.

Are you saying the government uses them?

Yes, the government is using them. It is a larger plan. Our people should not expose them, so they are avoiding any discussion. Then came a no-confidence motion. In the last four years, whenever the Congress tried to raise issues and caused an uproar, the Speaker used to run the house. Why not now?

The parliamentary affairs minister said it was the Congress that played politics.

They do not want our say to go on record. The Speaker allows the parliamentary affairs minister and he explains everything. But when we get up, we are not getting opportunities. We went to the Speaker even today…

Are you losing faith in the Speaker?

I don’t want to comment on the Speaker… In democracy we usually respect the Speaker. But the things that are going on in the House, first the government is responsible. The government should make efforts to pacify members but they themselves are creating issues.

To take up the no-trust motion, isn’t order in the House a must?

When people were in the well, you passed the Finance Bill, bills for six demands for grants. Why were there no objections?

So, are you saying the presiding officer is not doing her duty?

They should realise that the people who sit on the chair, they should be judicious, impartial, and it is the responsibility of the Speaker also to see that all issues are sorted out. Primarily it is the government’s responsibility to see that the House runs. Unfortunately, things are not moving in the right direction for democracy. They are degrading the Constitution.

Why did the Congress give a notice for no-confidence?

First, we gave notice to discuss the banking scam, then they gave a no-trust motion on Andhra Pradesh… Then others gave notices for no-confidence motion. Then we thought it is better to take up no-confidence motion, so that all the issues could come under the motion. It was not an afterthought.. We took some issues but we did not get opportunity. To put more pressure, we also moved a no-confidence motion.

Who is responsible for the stalemate?

I am blaming the government… make sure that the House runs. When they have failed, why should I blame the Speaker? The Speaker might have taken the decision under their pressure. I don’t know. But let me tell you, people are watching. As soon as the Speaker comes, within a few seconds, the House gets adjourned. During the last sessions, we used to shout for the entire 6-7 hours but the House was not adjourned. It is unfortunate that we don’t get as much publicity as the loudmouths and liars are getting and who are destroying democracy and freedom of speech.

But is the Opposition united?

All parties in the opposition stand united against the BJP… I must congratulate them. A manufactured agitation is disrupting the House. In fact, there are no serious disruptions. Several times you have allowed the House to run despite slogans. There were instances when MPs were suspended for disrupting the House.

