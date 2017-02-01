Mallikarjun Kharge accuses govt of delaying E Ahamed’s death announcement, terms it ‘inhuman act’

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday accused the ruling dispensation of deliberately trying to delay senior parliamentarian E Ahamed’s death announcement, suggesting that the NDA administration did not want to postpone the Union Budget. The Lok Sabha Opposition leader also described these allegations as an “inhuman act”.

“In our opinion, including JDU leaders and former PM Deve Gowda, the budget should be postponed,” Kharge told reporters ahead of the presentation of Union Budget. “Government already knew that he had passed away but they were trying to maybe delay announcement,” he alleged.

“It is not March 31, there is a lot of time to present the Budget. Government can postpone it,” Kharge said further.

Former Union Minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader Ahamed passed away early Wednesday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 78. The political stalwart from Kerala was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after he collapsed during the President’s address in Parliament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said although she was saddened by the news of Ahamed’s demise, the Budget would be presented, describing it as a constitutional obligation. Union minister Venkaiah Naidu, on the other hand, said there should not be any controversy over the issue. RJD chief Lalu Prasad, however, said the Union Budget should not be presented.

The death of a sitting House member is generally followed by adjournment of the House after obituary references.

