Malapuram court blast case: Two more persons held in Tamil Nadu

A low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device had gone off in a car parked in Malappuram Judicial Magistrate Court complex on November 1 last year. No one was injured in the incident. A low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device had gone off in a car parked in Malappuram Judicial Magistrate Court complex on November 1 last year. No one was injured in the incident.

Two more members of a group inspired by Al-Qaeda were arrested from Tamil Nadu in connection with a bomb blast in a court complex in Malapuram in Kerala last year, police said in Malappuram on Monday.

Abubacker and Abdur Rahman belonging to the ‘Base Movement’ were arrested from Madurai last night, they said.

They were detained based on interrogation of five other members of the little-known movement detained by the National Investigation Agency in November last year in Madurai in connection with low-intensity blasts in court complexes including in Mallapuram and Kollam in Kerala and Chitoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Police had then recovered pamphlets from the scene which linked the attack to ‘Base Movement’, sympathetic to Al-Qaeda and suspected to have been involved in low intensity blasts in various court complexes.

