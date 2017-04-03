Malin reborn: Landslide survivors handed over key to safer homes

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a rehabilitation programme on Sunday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a rehabilitation programme on Sunday.

Two years and eight months after the landslide, a village completely rehabilitated with houses, schools and community spaces was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, other elected representatives, administration and locals. As many as 68 houses resistant to natural calamities, including landslide and earthquakes, were handed over to the survivors of the Malin tragedy, which killed 151 villagers in July 2014. The rehabilitated village has a primary school, a community hall, gram panchayat office, bus stop, primary health centre among the total 18 amenities that the district administration said have been created.

The rehabilitation work has been carried out by the district administration with funds from the state government as well as the private bodies. A total of Rs 27 crore has been spent on the rehabilitation, officials said.

On Sunday, the event was attended by Fadnavis, Rehabilitation Minister Chandrakant Patil, Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde, Pune Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, Shirur MP Shivaji Adhalrao Patil, Ambegaon MLA Dilip Valase Patil, District Collector Saurabh Rao, Pune ZP CEO Daulat Desai, NDRF Commandant Anupam Shrivastav and several other representatives of various private and government bodies who played a role in rescue and rehabilitation of the village.

Praising the rehabilitation work, the chief minister said that through the Malin project, the Pune administration has created a model for rehabilitation not only for Maharashtra but for the entire country.

“Post Malin disaster, not only the state government and administration, but the entire society came forward to do whatever that could be done to alleviate the pain of those affected,” said Fadnavis, praising the efforts taken by the district administration. After Walse Patil pointed out the need to take immediate efforts to address the water woes in the region and take precautionary measures in half a dozen villages in the region that are landslide prone, Fadnavis promised a financial allocation of Rs 18 crore to resplve the water issue and Rs 6 crore to study the viullages under the threat of landslide.

Collector Saurabh Rao said, “The district administration has taken efforts for psychological as well as economic rehabilitation of the surviving families.” Kamaji Pote, a villager who managed to survive, said, “I was returning when I heard the loud noise and saw the landslide occur. I shouted and tried to alert but didn’t know what to do when the calamity struck in seconds,” he said. In fact, the responsibility of identifying the dead fell on him. “I see the new homes and they are beautiful but it can never be as good as our village with all its residents,” he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officers, who played a key role in rescue efforts, visited the village on Sunday as invitees when the rehabilitated houses was inaugurated. Although the then NDRF Commandant Aloke Awasthi is no longer with the force and has been transferred to Chhattisgarh, the present Commandant Anupam Shrivastav said that Malin proved to be a great learning experience for the battalion as well as NDRF as a rescue force.

A memorial for the 151 dead has been erected at the foot of the hill. MLA and former speaker Maharashtra Assembly Dilip Walse Patil, said that the state forest department has spent several lakh rupees to create the memorial “SmritiVan”.

Malin school stands tall

* The Malin school, which was the only strong, brick-cement building in the village and had survived the landslide on June 2014, had also witnessed the great tragedy. The school had in fact lost 28 of its students to the tragedy.

* As part of the rehabilitation efforts, a new school building has been built in the rehabilitated complex with four rooms and an office. The school has Class I to VII with a total student count of 69. Of the four classrooms, three are equipped with e-learning systems.

* “We have a great building now. It’s posh, comfortable and modern. But the loss of life and the grief will never go. We had few students who had their parents, their siblings. It’s extremely difficult to handle such students and help them cope with the grief,” said Devidas Malache, a primary teacher.

* Eleven-year-old Roshan Jhanjare, a survivor and now a class V student, said that he liked the new school. “It’s much better than the old one and the tin- shed school we later shifted to.”

* Dattatraya Sakat, one of the teachers said, “In Malin, we along with eight of our students, painted the school, nursery and village compound. It took us 8 days to paint.”

