Malik Feroze Khan takes over as Tamil Nadu Election Commissioner

M Malik Feroze Khan has formally taken over as the new State Election Commissioner in Chennai on Saturday. The post fell vacant as the term of former Election Commissioner Seetharaman ended in March. Khan took over as the State Election Commissioner by 11 AM at the office of the State Election Commission, here, official sources said.

Khan had earlier served as the Commissioner of the Prohibition and Excise department in 2014. The appointment of Khan assumes significance as the State Election Commission in February had informed the Madras High Court that the election to the civic bodies in the State would be completed by May 14. As the school examinations and evaluation of answer sheets would be held in April, the elections could be conducted in May, the counsel had said then.

