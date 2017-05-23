Malegaon: Two-time former Congress MLA Shaikh Rashid to fight civic poll

Politicians in India are generally keen to take up a trajectory which would elevate them from local level politics to state level politics. In Malegaon, however, politicos prefer to take up a different route gravitating from being MLAs to become corporators. The latest to join this bandwagon is former two-time Congress MLA Shaikh Rashid who has now decided to fight the Malegaon Municipal Corporation election, to become a corporator.

Interestingly, 60-year-old Rashid, whose son Shaikh Asif represents Malegaon in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, is not the only former MLA to have set this precedent. Malegaon has a history of former MLAs becoming corporators to control the city’s local body.

“Why can’t I stand for elections as a corporator? I am doing so because I want to change the face of this city. If I win, I will be the mayoral candidate and can transform this city,” Rashid said.

Rashid, a former powerloom worker, became an MLA in 1999 by ending the 21-year reign of Janata Dal leader late Nehal Ahmed, who had represented Malegaon for five consecutive terms from 1978 till 1999.

Ahmed, who was also the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, decided to contest the seat of a corporator when Malegaon was converted into a Corporation. He subsequently went on to become the city’s first mayor. The control of the Corporation has since swayed between Nehal Ahmed’s Janata Dal and Shaikh Rashid’s Congress party with a small interlude by a locally floated front, the Qaumi Mahaz.

Rashid, however, is now keen on replicating his political bete noire’s trajectory and becoming the city’s mayor.

Interestingly, six other members of Rashid’s extended family are also contesting the corporation election. He, however, counters the charge of nepotism by stating that his family members are contesting because they are capable.

“They are capable of getting people’s work done. Why should the fact that they are related to me hold them back from contesting elections and helping people out,” said Rashid.

In Malegaon, located 280 kms north of Mumbai, where Muslims constitute 79 percent of the town’s population, elections will be held for 83 seats of the 84 seat Malegaon Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. One Congress candidate has been elected unopposed.

