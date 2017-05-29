Malegaon: Cow vigilantes thrash meat traders on suspicion of possessing beef

In the video, one of the assailants was seen slapping the victim and demanding him to say “jai Sri Ram”. (Source: ANI) In the video, one of the assailants was seen slapping the victim and demanding him to say “jai Sri Ram”. (Source: ANI)

A group of cow vigilantes thrashed two meat traders in Malegaon area on suspicion of possessing beef. The incident that happened on Friday saw the men assaulting and abusing them. The whole incident was captured on mobile camera and made available by news agency ANI. In the video, one of the assailants was seen slapping the victim and demanding him to say “jai Sri Ram”. They were later heard talking about taking the victims to the police station.

In Maharashtra, it is illegal to slaughter bulls, bullocks and buffaloes after the state government introduced a ban in 2015. However, it is not illegal to possess meat from the animals. The Bombay High Court in January this year struck down relevant sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act that prohibited possession of the meat.

