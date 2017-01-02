Malegaon blasts case: Mujawar never tried to meet me, did not address letter to me, says ex-DGP

A copy of the letter sent by suspended assistant police inspector Mahiboob Mujawar in 2009. (Source: Express) A copy of the letter sent by suspended assistant police inspector Mahiboob Mujawar in 2009. (Source: Express)

DAYS AFTER Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into why the ‘complaint’ made by suspended Maharashtra assistant police inspector Mahiboob Mujawar in 2009 wasn’t investigated, SS Virk, the then director general of police (DGP), told The Indian Express that Mujawar’s letter never reached him. Virk also pointed out that Mujawar never sought an appointment to meet him in person.

In an affidavit filed before a Solapur court, Mujawar has claimed that two wanted accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts — Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange — were allegedly killed in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad’s (ATS) custody and their bodies disposed of as victims of the November 2008 terror strike.

“I have learnt from the media that the complaint letter sent by Mujawar was addressed to the DGP’s office. On a daily basis, the DGP’s office receives several letters. As a matter of practice, I used to read every letter addressed to me in person. Mujawar never sent a letter addressing me,” Virk told The Indian Express in a telephonic interview. “We have a concept called the ‘orderly room’, which is like a grievance-raising forum where lower-rung policemen meet the state DGP to complain on issues they otherwise find difficult to raise. If Mujawar was privy to such sensitive information, he should have had at least sought an appointment and spoken with me,” Virk added.

The former IPS officer further said that he had never met Mujawar or had heard about him during his tenure as the state chief. “I have never met him, nor did his name crop up in any discussion with senior officers. The information which he has now revealed is sensitive in nature and if it would have reached me, I would have probed it thoroughly,” Virk said.

Meanwhile on Saturday, activist Neeraj Gunde, who had written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last month on the same issue, tweeted a news clip pertaining to the November 2008 attack that showed a white police jeep, seen coming from the Mahapalika Marg towards Metro cinema in South Mumbai. The activist claimed that this was the jeep in which the bodies of Kalsangra and Dange were ferried after they were killed at the Kalachowkie unit of the ATS. “I have posted the jeep identified by Mujawar as the one used by ATS officers to ferry the two wanted accused from Kalachowkie to CST. This can be checked by the NIA, which on Friday told the court it would probe the information revealed by Mujawar,” Gunde told The Indian Express.

However, the anchor in the clip is heard saying that the white jeep was the one in which top Maharashtra police officers — ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Additional CP Ashok Kamte and encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar — had travelled in before they were killed by terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan. Arun Jadhav, Salaskar’s assistant who was present in the jeep and is the lone survivor of the tragedy, had deposed before the Special MCOCA court during Kasab’s trial, narrating the sequence of events, and said that the senior officers travelled in a white Tyotta Qualis MH01-BA-569 that belonged to the Mumbai Crime Branch and was driven by Salaskar on the ill-fated night.