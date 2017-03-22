Malegaon blast: Prasad Purohit opposes Taloja jail’s plea to shift him to anda cell

Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit. Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

LIEUTENANT COLONEL Prasad Purohit, accused in the Malegaon 2008 blast case, has opposed the Taloja jail’s plea seeking to shift him from the prison hospital ward to the high security ‘anda cell’. Purohit contended that the jail’s submission that “keeping him lodged in the hospital ward is a security concern”, was not correct. He said the fact that he has been lodged in the prison hospital for over six years “uninterruptedly” was enough evidence “to rubbish all security concerns as schemingly portrayed” by the jail.

Recently, an application filed by a co-accused in the case, Ramesh Upadhyay, had claimed forgery in a 2011 court order where the words “for a limited specific period” were allegedly omitted, leading to Purohit being lodged in the hospital ward of the prison till date.

Purohit has also opposed the prison plea on health grounds. He said the “ill-effects of the fabricated Malegaon blast case” started taking a toll on his physical and psychological well-being with him being diagnosed with insomnia and acute depression as well as a case of “acute claustrophobia”. He said it was based on this diagnosis and medical advice that he was shifted to the hospital ward in May 2011.

Purohit has submitted before the court that the plea should be dismissed on the grounds that it lacked merit and was made without seeking medical advice on his present health status. He also sought to be allowed to furnish medical case records for the past six years to confirm his ongoing regular treatment. Purohit further sought that “no mental or psychological stress or strain” be extended to him by unnecessarily shifting him back to solitary confinement.

The court was yet to decide on the plea.

Further, after the special court last week had directed an administrative inquiry on the then staff members when the order pertaining to Purohit’s hospital stay was allegedly omitted, the Principal Judge of the City Civil and Sessions court has been informed about the inquiry. As per the procedure, a notice seeking explanation would be sent to the court staff after which a decision on whether an inquiry has to be set would be made by the judge.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now