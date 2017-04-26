Mangled bike at blast spot not enough proof against Pragya Thakur, says Bombay HC

Mangled remains of the bike at the blast spot. Archive Mangled remains of the bike at the blast spot. Archive

TAKING into account the clean chit given by the NIA to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, a key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the Bombay High Court cited the “absence of incriminating or objectionable material” against her while granting her bail on Tuesday. In its 78-page order, the division bench noted, “If reports of (both) ATS and NIA are considered conjointly, it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds for believing that accusation made against her are prima facie true.” Thakur had approached the High Court in August 2016 after the NIA court rejected her bail plea even though the probe agency had dropped all charges against her in its chargesheet filed last May.

The court also took into consideration Thakur’s serious medical condition while granting bail. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which investigated the case before NIA took it over, had implicated Thakur for providing her motorcycle to absconding accused Ramji Kalsangra to allegedly plant the bomb. The ATS had charged her with also participating in conspiracy meetings. The mangled motorcycle had been tested at the regional Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL) in Nashik to decipher its engine number. Three possible numbers were given by the FSL, before one of them was eventually traced back to a dealer who had sold it to Thakur.

Thakur’s counsel, Avinash Gupta, had contended that the FSL could not restore the bike’s engine number with certainty. He also argued that Thakur had given the bike to an absconding accused two years before the incident, a fact corroborated by witnesses. The court held that there is enough doubt whether the motorcycle owned by Sadhvi was at the blast site. “Even assuming the said motorcycle was found at the place of incident, the fact that appellant (Thakur) is the registered owner of it by itself cannot be sufficient in the light of material on record brought by the prosecution,” the court held. “Statements of four witnesses do show that the appellant was not in possession of the said motorcycle since much prior to the incident.”

It said, “The trial court (had) observed that the motorcycle was being used by accused Ramji much prior to the date of incident is the defence of the appellant, which can be proved during trial. However, we find that this is not the defence of the appellant, but these facts are borne out from the material collected by ATS itself.”

The court also said several witnesses who had earlier given statements about the presence of Thakur in conspiracy meetings had retracted their statements. The bench also referred to medical reports that show Thakur is suffering from breast cancer and that she has become infirm and cannot walk without support.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now